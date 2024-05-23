Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman reacted after scoring a historic hat-trick in the Europa Cup final

In the video, the Atlanta Club player was overjoyed, indicating it was a historic cup win by exclaiming a few words

Ademola Lookman's goal was not only crucial for securing the cup but also ended Bayern Leverkusen’s unbeaten run

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman was thrilled after scoring a historic hat-trick in the Europa Cup final.

In a video, the Atlanta Club player was overjoyed and said, “Today we made history, the cup is coming to Atlanta Baltimore! Cheeeeeeee!"

Lookman's initial reaction captured. Photo credit: @atlanta_bc

Source: Getty Images

Ademola Lookman’s goals were vital in winning the cup and breaking Bayern Leverkusen’s unbeaten streak, as shared by @atlanta_bc.

On Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman is a professional footballer who plays for the Super Eagles, Nigeria's national team.

Known for his speed, agility, and precise finishing, he has made a significant impact in various European leagues. Lookman has played for several clubs, including Atlanta Club, and is celebrated for his ability to score crucial goals in important matches.

His recent performance, where he scored a historic hat-trick in the Europa Cup final, highlights his talent and importance to his team.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Umukoro Tobore said:

“It's a win win for all. Congrats! Lookman and Boni face you guys made us proud.”

User83939399393939393:

“Lookman is so underrated.”

User93838399292838383:

“It's Me florian wirtz is better then lookman.”

KingofFarmers:

“Obv Wirtz is better overall but Lookman outclassed him today.”

Si Kulit Bundar:

“Ademoola Lookman prime.”

Bogosochiefpriest:

“Lookman is my elder brother up Nigeria. I thank you Atalanta.”

DuaBelasOktober:

“No wonder he's on hiatus at Noah, he's focused on playing football Lookman's brother”

Angelo Nardella:

“Leao is his left ball...great lookman.”

Abdullahi Ladan Abub:

“We are proud of you Lookman.”

Jnr Sg:

“Always put respect on that name senior man Lookman.”

Cédric Niska:

“Give him his African golden ball.”

Peppe_jtd:

“From Palermo, congratulations to Atalanta's victory very well deserved... Nobody he knew Lookman before the final but now he has really made himself known... what can I say the whole team played.”

Source: Legit.ng