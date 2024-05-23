After the Europa League final match against Bayern Leverkusen, hat-trick hero Ademola Lookman was joined on the pitch by his excited parents

An emerging video captured the touching family celebration moment and made internet users emotional

Lookman's impressive goals on Wednesday, May 22, helped the Italian side to a major trophy in their 117-year history

A video of Ademola Lookman celebrating with his parents after Wednesday's Europa League final win against Bayern Leverkusen has made netizens emotional.

The Super Eagles player, who was at AFCON 2023, netted a hat-trick to hand the Bundesliga champions their first defeat in 51 games.

Ademola Lookman's parents celebrated with him after the Europa League final match. Photo Credit: @YoungGeeOD

In an X clip shared by @YoungGeeOD, Lookman was soaking in the historic moment while holding the match ball when his overjoyed mum ran towards him and hugged him tightly.

The proud mum gave the Atlanta FC winger a peck before his father joined the celebration.

@YoungGeeOD, who shared the clip, however, came under fire for spotlighting only Lookman's mother.

@YoungGeeOD's caption of the video, which angered many, read:

"Mother’s Love is the best."

Watch the video below:

@YoungGeeOD dragged for excluding Lookman's dad

@darkskinnoble7 said:

"Oh wow .

"Apparently the father was even present in the stadium as well & the media made it look like it was only the mother that came to support him .

"This is so unfair and not nice to we men and fathers.

"Lookman is probably a father too."

@tosinjones_gidi said:

"E show say ona papa na bad person.

"Cus I don’t even get why everyone keeps praying for just mother ooo.

"SMH."

@Victorfelix042 said:

"Please try and forgive your father. This post says a lot about home. For my house, my father and mother love are the best."

@Seun_bask said:

"Na you and your siblings sabi wetin una papa do una ohhh. My own father and mother love is the best."

@KingBrownChiki said:

"So you didn’t see the father."

@Ovoh_of_Lagos said:

"Women don’t train with their son on the pitch from start.

"It’s their father or the trainer."

@Promise30_ said:

"LMAOOOO. Guess you didn't know the father was also present right? Or Father's Love is the worst?"

Ademola Lookman makes history with Atlanta FC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ademola Lookman had made history with Atlanta FC following their Europa League final triumph.

Lookman Ademola, a Super Eagles player, scored a hat trick on Wednesday, May 22, to help Atalanta FC win the Europa Cup against the unbeaten Bayern Leverkusen side.

Ademola scored a brace in the first half of the pulsating final and another goal in the second half to win the Italian side their first major trophy in history.

