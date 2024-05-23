Nigerian footballer Ademola Lookman is basking in the euphoria of winning a league cup as his club won the Europa League on May 22

The Super Eagles player was a delight to watch as he scored a hat-trick to give his club the remarkable win

His parents were present to share in his moment of glory as he bagged the coveted cup and broke a record with his goals

Nigerian footballer Ademola Lookman, who plays for Atalanta FC got many excited after he scored three goals to win the Europa League on Wednesday, May 22.

His club played against Bayern Leverkusen and it was a delight to see the Super Eagles star make his club and country proud with his outstanding performance on the pitch.

Ademola Lookman shows excitement with mum after winning Europa League win. Image credit: @EuropaLeague, @JONERO10

Source: Twitter

With his goals, Ademola became the first player to score a hat trick in a Europa League final.

Recall that he was also on the field of play when Nigeria participated in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) from January to February 2024, hosted by Ivory Coast. His performance was also excellent and he scored some goals too.

While he celebrated his Europa League win, his parents joined him on the field and they jumped ecstatically.

Several fans of the football star have hailed his brilliance on the pitch as they hope that he would win the African Footballer of the Year award.

Watch the video of Ademola and his parents below:

Nigerians are proud of Ademola Lookman

Several netizens have hailed the footballer for his outstanding performance. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@iamdon_pey:

"Congrats Lookman. Congrats Atalanta. Well deserved."

@daniels_osi:

"And this post is about to be the first most engaged post in a Earopa League final."

@General_Sport7:

"What game to remember for Lookman. Hat-trick hero."

@OWealthcome:

"God bless Nigeria. We’ll continue to set the record straight."

@CITYInszhagii:

"He is doing Nigeria proud."

@_bukason:

"Over to you, Mohammed Kudus."

@Iamskununzy:

"What Arsenal Football Club couldn't do since their existence, Lookman did."

@ajuba101:

"It’s always going to be one of the brothers. You can’t take this from us!"

@QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"Lookman destroyed Xabi Alonso."

Ademola Lookman's father reacts to his performance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola's father expressed overwhelming joy at his son's standout performances in the AFCON 2023.

Lookman's father, present at the stadium in the match against Angola, shared his happiness in a video on social media and confidently predicted Nigeria's victory in the upcoming semi-final.

The Super Eagles are set to face the winner of the quarter-final match between South Africa and Cape Verde on February 7, according to CAF.

Source: Legit.ng