A heartbroken Nigerian man has cried out bitterly on social media after his girlfriend of five years cheated on him

The man revealed that his girlfriend cheated after he relocated to Abuja, leaving her behind in Port Harcourt

The sad man leaked screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation where she confessed to cheating on him with another man

A Nigerian man has narrated how he lost his girlfriend of five years after relocating to Abuja for greener pastures.

He lamented that they were in a relationship since 2019 and already planned on getting married this year.

Man leaks chats with cheating girlfriend

The heartbroken man shared his ordeal with a relationship adviser identified on X as @jon_d_doe.

He narrated that they were living in Port Harcourt before his job transferred him to another location, Abuja.

Following the update, he planned with his girlfriend to go alone and rent an apartment before she could come over and join him since they didn't want to stay in his family house.

The man said that it was during that period that his girlfriend started acting strange towards him and he knew that their relationship was about to hit the rocks.

Sometimes, she ignored his calls and avoided his video calls and as time passed, the signs became more pressing.

When he finally rented a one-bedroom apartment, he asked his girlfriend to come to Abuja and it was then he realised that she cheated on him.

After much pressure, she confessed and claimed that she was taken advantage of as it felt like she was in a trance when she slept with her side boo.

The man narrated:

“We have been together for 5 years, After school, we were posted to the same state PH for service and we have been together ever since. In my head, she was the perfect fit for me, from a stable home, God-fearing, homely, rarely goes out. Etc.

"We have really sacrificed so much for each other over these years sir. So it happened that December last year, I was transferred to Abuja and she remained in PH. The agreement was l'll go to Abuja and secure a place because I don't want us staying in my family house here in Abuja and then she comes after since we both agreed to seal our union legally later this year 2024.

"Both families are fully aware of our relationship and in support of it. Sir, February this year, I started noticing strange behaviors. She don't pick up when I call at odd hours, She stopped calling video calls, she was withdrawn and we were only communicating through WhatsApp or audio calls. Well, I try to understand that maybe she was missing me and all that.

"I was finally able to get a one bedroom apartment and then she visited me last week. The sexx wasn't it like before sir. You could tell something was off. For a girl I have known since 2019.

"So I brought up this topic of her behaving strange lately. After much back and forth, I was able to get words outta her mouth. Lo and behold, she finally agreed that she went to see her long time friend one of those days i called her, but that it was just a friendly visit and it was even inside his car they meet and that sexxx wasn't involved bla bla bla. that she was scared of how I'll react that's why she couldn't tell me about it.

"In all, she even tried to blame me for not trusting her Woo sir, the story is long but l will send you screenshots of our conversations. I'm only pained because we have been through a lot together but she just threw all that under the bus for a 5 mins pleasure.”

Reactions as man exposes cheating girlfriend

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the heartbreaking story.

@Maggiewitdsauce said:

“This is why I tell ladies, set boundaries. Distractions will always come but when you are disciplined and contented, you can't let their sweet mouth penetrate your head. It all begins with exchanging numbers, then you begin to chat and talk for a while and then you start to see faults in your man over time. Then boom the guy starts making you laugh, you pull pant and he enters and boom you are back to your senses but when the sexx is over, you have lost a diamond while searching for stones. I don't pity you my dear, no one has the power to lure you unless you give him that access and you failed yourself. Go to Dan and continue the knacks. If this guy forgives you, it will be the end of him. I have countless people in my dm and I dont joke when I say NO IS NO. Some even called me self righteous when I shared my dm the other day, you women just dont have self control. Never take back a cheat. No cheating is by mistake.”

@EMYLONDON11 said:

“Most women I have come across once I show them @jon_d_doe page after some weeks there will stop chatting with me again, one even say so na why I Dy always say I know dey give woman money for hair say na this page I learn all those things from. Omor laugh one kill me that day.”

@memerings reacted:

“Hear me out! I think he should forgive her because of the years they have laboured together and the love they have shared for good 5 years! Body no be firewood and these things are bound to happen in relationships where one is moving Madt and the other is loyal. He should forgive her so that he can move on with his life. Forgiveness is for him to be careful but not stereotype other good women. He should forgive her so that peace will be restored in his heart. If I catch him accepting her back?Blood go flow!Forgiveness doesn't guarantee friendship!”

@cugorjil said:

“The most annoying thing about people is, they know your boundaries but a spirit in them will say, "cross it small, nothing will happen" same spirit that pushed EVE to eat the fruit from the tree of GOOD AND EVIL. Now you want him to go against his beliefs for you? Ehnn! You cheated on him once, you will still do it again. You think God that removed Eve and Adam from the garden didn't know what he was doing??? He knew Eve would still want to eat from the second tree, the TREE OF LIFE and stay alive forever thats why he chase them out.”

