An HR personnel got many laughing when she revealed the file a job seeker sent to a company as his CV

Seeing that the person submitted his throwback photo, the lady suggested that his "village people" must be on his case

Among the people who reacted to the mistaken submission was a woman who said she once submitted a doctor's report as her CV

A Human Resource (HR) specialist has shared a video showing what an applicant mistakenly attached as his CV for a job.

In the video, the boss showed that the person sent his throwback photo with his friends in secondary school instead of a proper CV.

People advised HR to contact him for correction. Photo source: @mostcool_hr

Job applicant submitted wrong file as CV

She (@mostcool_hr) scrolled over the photo on her laptop to show people the applicant's mistake. The HR said that "village people are real".

People who reacted to the clip narrated how they once had very funny submissions from job applicants.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Horrible_SingA said:

"I remember sending my doctor's report as CV.... the HR called me, she was just laughing without control. guess what? I got the job 2020 to date."

Queen Elizabeth said:

"I’ve gotten bank statements as CV as well."

M said:

"Do you have anything for nysc people? Just asking."

Adeola said:

"One of the guys look like Davido."

abigailandersoncouture said:

"Mine was a withdrawal request form."

Kenegurl said:

"Shock the village people and reach out to him."

Nonny said:

"Mine was my bank statement."

NMC said:

"For which job, pls. Am searching as well."

Adedayor5 said:

"Pls reach out to him to correct it."

