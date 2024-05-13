A big private school in the South East is being praised online due to the performance of its students in the JAMB examination

UTME results of 17 students seen online show that the candidates performed well, with many of them scoring above 300 marks

The JAMB exam result shows that eight students scored above 200 while nine students scored above 300 marks out of 400

The JAMB exam results of some students from a school in the Southeast are trending online, as the students did well.

The results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are out, and the candidates have checked theirs.

The 17 students did well in their JAMB examination. Photo credit: X/@okoliecollins5 and JAMB.

The 17 candidates are from Shekinah British International School, Ihiagwa described as a big private school.

The results were shared on X by Mpaa Collins, who praised the students for their outstanding performance.

According to the results, eight students scored above 200, while nine students scored above 300 marks out of the 400 obtainable in the JAMB exam.

The highest-scoring JAMB candidate from the school is Anyiam David, who scored 339 marks, and he is followed by Opara David, who scored 333.

Another student who scored above 300 is Buruku Belina, who scored 317, and she is followed by Merenu Styles, who scored 315 in UTME.

The result also shows that Anyiam Chukwuma scored 314, closely followed by Eze Precious, who scored 311.

See the full results below:

