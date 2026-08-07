Canada's immigration authority published the official cost of a work permit for individual applicants on its website

The published fee covers not just the initial application but also the cost of extending a work permit

The amount announced applies per person, with different charges listed for other groups of applicants

Canada has disclosed exactly how much an individual applicant must pay to obtain a work permit before being authorised to work in the country.

According to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website, the total cost of a work permit for a single applicant stands at $155.00 (N150,941), which converts to approximately N150,941 at current exchange rates.

Canada posts official work permit fee for foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

What the Canada work permit fee covers

The published figure is not limited to the first-time application alone. The same $155.00 (N150,941) charge also applies when an existing permit holder seeks an extension, meaning applicants pay the same amount whether they are entering the process for the first time or renewing their authorisation to remain employed in the country.

Different groups, different charges

While the IRCC website outlines fees for various categories of applicants, the $155.00 rate specifically applies on a per-person basis for individual work permit seekers. The authority lists separate charges for other groups, though those fall outside the scope of this report.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering working in Canada, understanding the upfront cost of the permit is an important first step in planning the move. The full breakdown of fees for all applicant categories is available on the IRCC official fees page.

UK publishes temporary work visa fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published the cost of its work visa for Nigerian applicants.

The government also listed other mandatory charges, including the Immigration Health Surcharge and TB test, that applicants may need to pay before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng