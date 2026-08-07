Canada Releases Work Permit Fee For Foreign Applicants, Posts Amount
- Canada's immigration authority published the official cost of a work permit for individual applicants on its website
- The published fee covers not just the initial application but also the cost of extending a work permit
- The amount announced applies per person, with different charges listed for other groups of applicants
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Canada has disclosed exactly how much an individual applicant must pay to obtain a work permit before being authorised to work in the country.
According to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website, the total cost of a work permit for a single applicant stands at $155.00 (N150,941), which converts to approximately N150,941 at current exchange rates.
What the Canada work permit fee covers
The published figure is not limited to the first-time application alone. The same $155.00 (N150,941) charge also applies when an existing permit holder seeks an extension, meaning applicants pay the same amount whether they are entering the process for the first time or renewing their authorisation to remain employed in the country.
Different groups, different charges
While the IRCC website outlines fees for various categories of applicants, the $155.00 rate specifically applies on a per-person basis for individual work permit seekers. The authority lists separate charges for other groups, though those fall outside the scope of this report.
For Nigerians and other Africans considering working in Canada, understanding the upfront cost of the permit is an important first step in planning the move. The full breakdown of fees for all applicant categories is available on the IRCC official fees page.
UK publishes temporary work visa fee
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published the cost of its work visa for Nigerian applicants.
The government also listed other mandatory charges, including the Immigration Health Surcharge and TB test, that applicants may need to pay before travelling.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng