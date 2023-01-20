A video has captured a black lady's incredible transformation after relocating overseas to seek greener pastures

In a short video shared via her official account, the lady captured her life journey till she travelled abroad

Social media reactions are in awe over her transformation as they penned down sweet words to the lady

A pretty black lady has gone viral on popular app, TikTok, after showing off her transformation.

In the heartwarming clip making the rounds online, the lady gave a brief insight into her life and how she excelled.

The first part of the video showed her as a hustling cake seller. She was captured sitting on a chair while packaging her cupcakes in nylons for sale.

The latter part of the video showed the period she relocated abroad and how she sweetly transformed into an evidently successful black woman.

Social media reactions

@bellabee951 said:

"Na the reason l dey take pictures very well these days cos one day l will need then to do this trend by God’s grace."

@heemabae3 stated:

"Dis is e best transformation I have seen on dis black app ever. I can’t believe my eyes."

@amshantel commented:

"So if I have money now I will be tall. Why una dey hid update na."

@user506874161 stated:

"Eiiii my God seriously what is really outside African cos everyone changes after they travel. God am still waiting ooh eiii."

@ejis22 reacted:

"My dear thanks for giving me hope. I know one day things will be good for me and my family."

@_adewura reacted:

"We wey we no too dey take pictures that time like this, wetin we wan use do before. Success story coming soon."

@mariella.silla added:

"So na this you beautiful? Here we got the meaning of the line "I come from nothing enter many things" God bless you dear sis."

