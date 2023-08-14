A 44-year-old mother has surprised netizens after sharing a video of her and her beautiful teenage daughters

In the captivating clip, the beautiful mother danced with her girls, and netizens marvelled over her young looks

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many wondering what the woman's secret was

A 44-year-old mother has showcased her age-defying looks while dancing with her 15 and 16-year-old daughters.

The trio's synchronised their moves and the mother's youthful appearance captivated viewers worldwide.

44-year-old mum dances with her daughters Photo credit: @kofamily/TikTok.

44-year-old woman with stunning young looks trends

The video featured the mother and her teenage daughters performing a popular TikTok dance routine and displaying impressive coordination and rhythm.

Despite being in her mid-40s, the mother's youthful appearance astounded netizens.

Her flawless skin and vibrant energy made many mistake her for a sibling rather than a parent.

Reactions trail video of 44-year-old mum dancing with daughters

Netizens have flooded the comments section with compliments and admiration for the family's incredible genes and the mother's age-defying beauty.

@anthoniaozamah reacted:

“I love k.o family so much, so much love in the family.”

@fridayjoy752 reacted:

“If not k.o family on social media no other one.”

@Doralove reacted:

“So cute.

@precious commented:

“Beautiful mother and daughters.”

@Veronica said:

“Beautiful family, mummy your dance win award.”

@Queenesther20 reacted:

“I love this family so much beautiful mummy.”

@Betty gold566 commented:

“Nothing like small body see 44year old woman be like 16 years.”

@ukpejoy363gmail.com0 said:

“Wow this woman you are so beautiful.”

@Rita commented:

“Beautiful mother very young.”

@tony:

“I can't believe dis too young like dis age mate.”

@beckyliyah1 said:

“I don't believe she's really their mom.”

@martine1736 reacted:

“You look too young mother just like your daughters.”

@Omalicha Ogugua commented:

“I don't understand how can you be 44 and still look like that.”

@Queen Sharon reacted:

“My baby said u look like a small girl.”

Watch the video below:

Young-looking mum dances with grown-up child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that genes are a complicated scientific concept that still baffle the world some times. Some people are truly blessed with good genes, and this trending video shows an example of people with exceptionally great genes.

In the video, a mother and daughter danced together and people found it hard to tell who was the mother. The mother however dressed in a black skirt and sleeveless brown blouse with beautiful make-up that complimented her melanin skin.

She started lip-syncing a song and dancing alone before she gestured to her daughter who was off the scene to join. The girl joined and people were stunned as the duo could pass off as sisters or even age mates.

