The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a brainy Muslim girl has earned her the admiration of Nigerians

A man who knows the girl released her UTME score on Facebook, wishing she could get a scholarship to study her dream course

The medicine and surgery hopeful did well in each of the subjects she sat for, scoring an impressive 92 in physics

A science student, Okusi Zainab Ayomide, has been hailed on social media for scoring very high in the UTME.

Facebook user Jimoh-Dada Samuel Oluwatosin shared the intelligent girl's photo and her UTME score.

Zainab had 333 in the UTME. Photo Credit: Jimoh-Dada Samuel Oluwatosin, jamb.gov.ng

Zainab scored 333 on aggregate: 80 in English, 92 in physics, 77 in biology and 88 in chemistry. Samuel said she applied for medicine and surgery.

Samuel hoped she would get a scholarship which would aid her in studying her dream course. Samuel wrote:

"Okusi Zainab Ayomide, A student who undergo her JAMB coaching @ GREAT REFORMER EDUCATIONAL CENTRE, ILORIN, scored 333 in her UTME.

"Zainab applied for Medicine & Surgery.

"Wish this beautiful and brilliant girl could get a scholarship to pursue her dream course."

JAMB said only 0.5% of candidates scored 300 and above in the 2024 UTME.

Netizens congratulate Okusi Zainab Ayomide

Amb Okorie Sylvester Chidubem said:

"Congratulations to her."

Abdulbasit Isma'il said:

"Congratulations to her."

John Oluwasegun Dada said:

"More of this in Jesus name."

Akolawole Oluwashayo Stephen said:

"Wow... congratulations."

Emmanuel Jimoh said:

"A big congratulations to you Zaynab,wish you the best in your academic pursuit."

Evang Peterokikijesu said:

"Congratulations to her, God will bring her dream to manifestation ijn."

Olorunnado Samson Ehindero said:

"This is laudable; congratulations."

