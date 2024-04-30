Nigerian singer Portable and UK-born Nigerian rapper Skepta recently performed their music collaboration, Tony Montana, to the joy of fans

In a video that was posted online, Portable and Skepta were seen taking centre stage as they performed the hit track

Many netizens reacted to the video with many Nigerians praising Portable for the growth in his career

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable seems to have hit it big with his collaboration with UK-born rapper Joseph Adenuga aka Skepta.

Just recently, the two music stars performed their hit song, Tony Montana, together for the first time to the joy of fans.

Fans react to Skepta and Portable's perfomance. Photos: @portablebaeby, @skepta

Source: Instagram

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @steelostyle, Skepta and Portable were seen taking control of the stage as they sang together. Some parts of the video also showed the Zazu Zeh star doing his signature dance moves in the background.

See the performance video below:

Fans react to Skepta and Portable’s performance

The video of Skepta and Portable performing the Tony Montana song together for the first time raised interesting comments from fans. Read some of them below:

Official_jboy:

“Portable u never talk about this wizkid and davido issue o Abi u dey plan to drop song for them ni?”

obalurge:

“This is what you call a collaboration.”

Biig_soso:

“See as baba fresh.”

Andcheal:

“Light from a place we all least expect .”

Kesh.01x:

“Big smoke pelu tobacco.”

Emmyfril:

“My guy still dey throw hin dance for back.”

Wspenza:

“I love this big win for artists based in Africa.”

fra_bernard:

“Portable and his dance steps ehn.”

Ambitiousniyi:

“Nothing but Greatness.”

Portables cries out to Skepta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable cried out online after his song was locked on some international platforms.

In a viral voice note, Portable called on Skepta for assistance. He, however, added that he would love to lock all his music so that people would not have access to it.

In the recording, the singer who just returned from his UK tour took a swipe at white men who own the platform where his songs were locked.

Source: Legit.ng