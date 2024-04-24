A humorous encounter captured the internet’s attention when an Igbo man, who had journeyed to propose marriage to a Yoruba woman, engaged in a delightful exchange with her parents

The gentleman, brimming with enthusiasm, made his introduction to the prospective in-laws, who appeared keen to delve deeper into his family history

As the conversation unfolded, he became increasingly comfortable, ultimately expressing his intentions to return for the formal wedding

An Igbo man’s quest for matrimonial alliance with a Yoruba woman became an online sensation after his amusing interaction with her parents during a traditional introduction ceremony.

Introducing himself with palpable excitement, he encountered inquisitive parents eager to learn about his heritage, which led to a light-hearted and engaging dialogue.

The man introduced himself. Photo credit: @alaga_royale

Source: TikTok

The encounter concluded on a promising note, with the man expressing a heartfelt commitment to return for the formal wedding, having established a rapport with his potential in-laws, as shown by @alaga_royale.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Temmy462 wrote:

“See love, some are there being tribalistic, Ebuka you're welcome.”

Phenomenal commented:

“Igbo and Yoruba are made for each other.”

Bhadmus1812 also commented:

“Wait, this is introduction? My wedding no go pass like this.”

Busolami:

“I want to marry an lgbo man too and I can't wait fr as a Yoruba babe.”

Obafemijoy:

“He say "mo wa won won.”

Olabisi:

“O wa warn won ke??”

Alága Royale:

“Lmao .. Everybody burst laugh ehn! No be small.”

Debbie Wears:

“See as i dey smile like mumu.”

Miss Aina:

“As i watch this and smile pls God do my own too very soon.”

Omobolamide:

“I sha know very soon I'll meet my igbo man.”

SymplyHorlly:

“I wish them everlasting joy in their marriage.”

Man marries Oyinbo woman at Ikoyi registry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man is so happy that he has finally married his Oyinbo hearthrobe at the Federal Marriage Registry, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The couple have shared a video on TikTok to celebrate their union and friends and well-wishers are congratulating them.

The couple pledged love to each other and noted that they are committed to their love forever.

Source: Legit.ng