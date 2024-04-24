Global site navigation

Cross-Cultural Love Blossoms: Igbo Man’s Charming Proposal to Yoruba Woman Wins Hearts
Cross-Cultural Love Blossoms: Igbo Man’s Charming Proposal to Yoruba Woman Wins Hearts

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A humorous encounter captured the internet’s attention when an Igbo man, who had journeyed to propose marriage to a Yoruba woman, engaged in a delightful exchange with her parents
  • The gentleman, brimming with enthusiasm, made his introduction to the prospective in-laws, who appeared keen to delve deeper into his family history
  • As the conversation unfolded, he became increasingly comfortable, ultimately expressing his intentions to return for the formal wedding

An Igbo man’s quest for matrimonial alliance with a Yoruba woman became an online sensation after his amusing interaction with her parents during a traditional introduction ceremony.

Introducing himself with palpable excitement, he encountered inquisitive parents eager to learn about his heritage, which led to a light-hearted and engaging dialogue.

The Nigerian man showed tremendous excitement
The man introduced himself. Photo credit: @alaga_royale
The encounter concluded on a promising note, with the man expressing a heartfelt commitment to return for the formal wedding, having established a rapport with his potential in-laws, as shown by @alaga_royale.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Temmy462 wrote:

“See love, some are there being tribalistic, Ebuka you're welcome.”

Phenomenal commented:

“Igbo and Yoruba are made for each other.”

Bhadmus1812 also commented:

“Wait, this is introduction? My wedding no go pass like this.”

Busolami:

“I want to marry an lgbo man too and I can't wait fr as a Yoruba babe.”

Obafemijoy:

“He say "mo wa won won.”

Olabisi:

“O wa warn won ke??”

Alága Royale:

“Lmao .. Everybody burst laugh ehn! No be small.”

Debbie Wears:

“See as i dey smile like mumu.”

Miss Aina:

“As i watch this and smile pls God do my own too very soon.”

Omobolamide:

“I sha know very soon I'll meet my igbo man.”

SymplyHorlly:

“I wish them everlasting joy in their marriage.”

Source: Legit.ng

