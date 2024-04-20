A Nigerian boy has missed out on the ongoing Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) UTME exam after going to the wrong venue

The heartbroken lad narrated how he went to Comprehensive Academy earlier only to realise he was not in the right place

He sought help from social media users on a possible solution as he worries about having to retake it in 2025

A Nigerian boy failed to take his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after erroneously going to the wrong location.

In a six-minute video on TikTok, @big_bombay3 narrated how it happened and sought help to fix it.

The boy lamented, saying JAMB ruined his day. Photo Credit: @big_bombay3, The Guardian

"I am making this video so someone else doesn't make the mistake I made today...Today was a bad day but everything happens for a reason," @big_bombay3 said.

He was scheduled to sit for the JAMB exam on Friday, April 19 and was given Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro, Ogun, as his venue.

However, the lad went to Comprehensive Academy and when he realised his mistake, it was already late.

He got to the correct location and was not allowed in.

Watch the video below:

People sympathised with @big_bombay3

Bamigboye Tolulope said:

"I can feel ur pain bro, happy u said urself dat everything happened for a reason, at the other hand u are to blame urself first."

Chef K said:

"After jamb finishes, they always organize another exam for people that missed their paper before so you don’t need to stay for another year bro… cheer up."

Inioluwa Olufemi said:

"You can still register for Jamb. I think Jamb extended their registration date to the 25th(confirm, though). If it's true, go and register tomorrow."

Baukeez said:

"Go to jamb head quarters in your state they might still reschedule for you but you must do this before they finish jamb exam..goodluck."

Slimeni said:

"Y not go to jamb office and complain.

"Not like you will be arguing with them.

"Just beg them someone might help."

E.said:

"Save ur self the stress instead of writing jamb next year just do part time."

MAYOR FX said:

"Bro write mail to jamb and explain well to them they can help you with it."

