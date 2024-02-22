Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will commence in about two months and candidates need to be adequately equipped with the right information about their examination centre, date and time.

According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) website, the 2024 UTME exams will commence on Monday, April 19 and end on Friday, April 29.

The examination body explains that the examination venue will be at any centre in the candidate's chosen examination town centre

In this article, Legit.ng highlights how to check the 2024 UTME centre, date, and time ahead of the examination, according to Techcabal.

How to check your UTME centre, date, and time

1. JAMB Portal

Visit the JAMB portal and follow the steps below:

Visit the JAMB portal and navigate to the official examination slip-checking segment at https://slipsprinting.jamb.gov.ng/PrintExaminationSlip.

Type in your JAMB registration number, phone number (GSM), or email into the provided field.

Click on the “Print” button to generate your exam slip, which contains your exam centre, date, time, and subject combinations.

In case you come across something like, ‘Examination Slip Printing not allowed’, it means the slips are either not yet made available for access or there’s a network issue.

2. Regularly check your email

Regularly monitor messages from JAMB via the email address you provided during the registration process

This is important because JAMB often communicate exam details via email some days before your exams to candidates.

3. SMS

Another way to be up to date is by ensuring you check your SMS regularly, especially two weeks before the UTME exam.

JAMB usually send updates, including exam centre information and scheduling details via SMS to candidates

4. JAMB CBT registration centre

If you want a physical verification/ confirmation, you can visit an accredited JAMB registration centre to check your UTME exam centre, date and other details.

This option is also open to those who the above options do not work for as the CBT centre might be of help in resolving any issue.

