Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The management of Lead British International School, Abuja, has shut down the institution over the bullying incident that went viral on social media.

An X (formerly) user, @mooyeeeeeee, posted two videos about the case of a student of the school, Namtira Bwala who was physically bullied and assaulted by her classmate, Maryam Hassan.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person (L) has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credits: Ekaterina Goncharova, Lead British International School

Source: UGC

The video triggered comments by netizens who called on the school authorities to investigate the matter.

At a meeting on Tuesday, April 23, the school authorities announced a three-day closure to enable them to probe into the matter, according to Daily Trust.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng