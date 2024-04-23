BREAKING: Abuja British School Shuts Down Over Bullying As Nigerians Demand Justice for Namtira
FCT, Abuja - The management of Lead British International School, Abuja, has shut down the institution over the bullying incident that went viral on social media.
An X (formerly) user, @mooyeeeeeee, posted two videos about the case of a student of the school, Namtira Bwala who was physically bullied and assaulted by her classmate, Maryam Hassan.
The video triggered comments by netizens who called on the school authorities to investigate the matter.
At a meeting on Tuesday, April 23, the school authorities announced a three-day closure to enable them to probe into the matter, according to Daily Trust.
More to follow...
