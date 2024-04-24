A United States-based doctor has announced a health insurance offer to NOUN law graduate Anyim Veronica Nnenna

The doctor said she could choose to redeem the offer in any hospital in Nigeria and broke down what the insurance covers

Since she became a viral sensation, Veronica has been gifted a N1.8 million satellite phone, a plot of land and N150k cash

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) law graduate Anyim Veronica Nnenna has been offered comprehensive health insurance coverage by doctor Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu, who is based in the US.

Announcing the offer on Facebook, doctor Daniel appreciated hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje, who offered Veronican an all-expenses-paid vacation, for all he has done for the law graduate.

Doctor Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu offered a one-year health insurance cover to Anyim Veronica. Photo Credit: Anyim Vera, Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu

Source: Facebook

Breakdown of doctor Daniel's offer

Doctor Daniel stated that the health insurance coverage would last a year and be redeemable in any Nigerian hospital of Veronica's choosing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the comprehensive coverage includes free medication, laboratory tests, medical consultations, surgeries, and admissions.

The doctor hammered on the importance of good health.

"As we all understand, health is indeed wealth, and I'm confident she'll value the opportunity to maintain her well-being and access these benefits."

People appreciate Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu

Stephanie Okeke said:

"Barrister Azubuike Ihemeje you are Vera's God sent, God has blessed Vera through you and I say may God bless and continue blessing you Amen."

Precious Blossom Light said:

"Wow congratulations to her.

"And more blessings to you Nna M.

"To you Bar. Azubuike God will continue to bless you for the act of kindness."

Munirat Neerah said:

"Wow, congratulations to her. And thank you boss. You are indeed a rare gem . God bless you now and always."

Evergreen Paul Oguche said:

"I guess the barrister has done so well, congratulations to him. And many thanks to you sir, Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu for the recognition of good deeds."

Azubuike Ihemeje said:

"Wow!

"This is amazingly beautiful.

"I’ll inform sister Anyim Vera.

"Thank you so much for this wonderful gift of kindness."

Aham Bu Udochi said:

"This is massive .

"God bless you Sir.

"Congratulations once more to her."

Perrynice Veeki Ameh said:

"Wow, that’s very kind of you sir. We appreciate you."

Anyim Veronica testifies in Dunamis church again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anyim Veronica was spotted giving her testimony in Dunamis church for a second time.

In a clip, Veronica read from a paper as she specifically appreciated Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife.

She also appreciated the hotelier who offered her an all-expenses-paid vacation, Azubuike Ihemeje and other individuals and companies who made offers to her.

Source: Legit.ng