NOUN Law Graduate Anyim Veronica Testifies at Dunamis Church Again in New Video, Reads from Paper
People

by  Victor Duru
  • Anyim Veronica is in the news again after she was spotted giving a testimony at a Dunamis church during Sunday's service
  • The NOUN law graduate became a viral sensation after Pastor Paul Enenche embarrassed her on Sunday, April 14 during her testimony at his church's headquarters in Abuja
  • In a new video, Veronica read from a paper as she testified, appreciating the church's founder and some kind individuals

Mixed reactions have trailed a new video of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) law graduate Anyim Veronica Nnenna testifying at Dunamis International Gospel Centre's local branch in Port Harcourt.

Veronica was earlier spotted at the local church dancing happily.

New video of Anyim Veronica giving testimony at Dunais church again goes viral
Anyim Veronica testified at Dunamis church branch in Port Harcourt. Photo Credit: Azubuike Ihemeje Page, Instagram/@drpastorpauleneche
Source: Facebook

Sharing the clip of Veronica's second testimony on Facebook, Azubuike Ihemeje Page wrote:

"Vera’s latest testimony at a local branch of Dunamis church in Portharcourt

"They’ve given our celebrity script."

Veronica appreciates people for their offers

In the clip, Veronica read from a paper as she specifically appreciated Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife.

She also appreciated the hotelier who offered her an all-expenses-paid vacation, Azubuike Ihemeje and other individuals and companies who made offers to her.

Video of Veronica testifying here.

Netizens react to Anyim Veronica's latest testimony

Joyce C Ikechi said:

"Hehehehheh she still dey appreciate her father in the Lord. Chai, they will brainwash her now that God use that situation to lift her up and she will love her daddy in the Lord more. What God can not do does not exist hhehehehehhehhe."

Unique Blessed said:

"She didn't mention Nigerians and even social media only daddy in thr lord ,daddy in the Lord matchewwwwww.

"A man thst did nothing.
"Just pray make we Nigerians no change mind."

Rawlings Woke said:

"But madam make I ask u small. Dem born u born testimony? Allow testimony rest God don know say u really dey appreciate wetin him dey do for ur live. haba!!!"

Elovichi Henry said:

"MADAM VERA kindly forget that your DADDY IN THE LORD because he did absolutely nothing in your life... Thank good Nigerians who contributed in one way or the other to the happiness you are enjoying now. Goodluck and more open doors to you."

Omalicha Bills said:

"U see this life ba,she no appreciate online people wey fight for her o,na dunamites wey defend their pastor avoid family matters we no de hear."

Anyim Veronica receives N1.8m satellite phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anyim Veronica had received the N1.8 million satellite phone she was promised.

The company's CEO made the phone presentation at Portland Resorts Hotel, Port Harcourt, on Saturday, April 20.

Veronica had flown to the Port Harcourt resort to enjoy the all-expenses-paid vacation promised by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje. The hotelier, who was present during the phone presentation, praised Veronica and compared her to singer Portable and Prophet Odumeje.

Source: Legit.ng

