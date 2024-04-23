A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over the stunt she pulled in public with her meal

The lady paid N10k for a meal and used a water bottle to pack the leftover stew in her plate of rice

While some internet users found her action quite embarrassing, others passed funny remarks about it

A Nigerian lady caused a stir after she packed her leftover stew into a water bottle while in public.

@roy_h.a.n stated that she paid N10k for rice and could not come to terms with leaving the remaining stew on the plate

She packed the leftover stew into a water bottle. Photo Credit: @roy_h.a.n

Source: TikTok

In a video she shared on TikTok, @roy_h.a.n carefully bent the plate over the bottle as she emptied its contents.

A lady in the background could be heard guiding her on how to pack the leftover stew smoothly.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Afterwards, @roy_h.a.n put the water bottle into her hand bag.

The lady's action did not sit well with some netizens.

In another incident, a little boy was spotted packing his food into a nylon during an event.

Watch the video below:

@roy_h.a.n's video sparked mixed reactions

Ifythefinegirl said:

"You’re just embarrassing yourself posting this lmao."

MRPRIME said:

"Awon omo iwo yi Sha let me not start calling names."

dicofx01metal said:

"Me I no understand oo make pesin explain for me ooo."

Viv's fashion22 said:

"U see dat our small handbag, fear am....nothing wey we no fit carry inside."

fk.shot.it said:

"Just ask for it to be packed, you paid for it."

Adeseye Adetola said:

"Who owns the background voice. She fit push person do anything."

Husseinat said:

"You should have requested for takeaway container."

OD RESIN VIBE said:

"There are some things we shouldn’t do."

Lady packs her leftover chicken in restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was spotted packing her leftover chicken in a restaurant.

Before the lady wrapped her leftover chicken, she looked around to make sure nobody was watching her. She even laughed at a point.

The Nigerian lady said her current big girl status would not allow her to let go of leftovers in a restaurant. She picked up a serviette on the table and stylishly wrapped her chicken. She then placed it inside her bag as she walked out of the eatery.

Source: Legit.ng