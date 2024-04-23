"You're Just Embarrassing Yourself": Lady Packs Leftover Stew of Her N10K Rice into Water Bottle
- A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over the stunt she pulled in public with her meal
- The lady paid N10k for a meal and used a water bottle to pack the leftover stew in her plate of rice
- While some internet users found her action quite embarrassing, others passed funny remarks about it
A Nigerian lady caused a stir after she packed her leftover stew into a water bottle while in public.
@roy_h.a.n stated that she paid N10k for rice and could not come to terms with leaving the remaining stew on the plate
In a video she shared on TikTok, @roy_h.a.n carefully bent the plate over the bottle as she emptied its contents.
A lady in the background could be heard guiding her on how to pack the leftover stew smoothly.
Afterwards, @roy_h.a.n put the water bottle into her hand bag.
The lady's action did not sit well with some netizens.
In another incident, a little boy was spotted packing his food into a nylon during an event.
Watch the video below:
@roy_h.a.n's video sparked mixed reactions
Ifythefinegirl said:
"You’re just embarrassing yourself posting this lmao."
MRPRIME said:
"Awon omo iwo yi Sha let me not start calling names."
dicofx01metal said:
"Me I no understand oo make pesin explain for me ooo."
Viv's fashion22 said:
"U see dat our small handbag, fear am....nothing wey we no fit carry inside."
fk.shot.it said:
"Just ask for it to be packed, you paid for it."
Adeseye Adetola said:
"Who owns the background voice. She fit push person do anything."
Husseinat said:
"You should have requested for takeaway container."
OD RESIN VIBE said:
"There are some things we shouldn’t do."
Lady packs her leftover chicken in restaurant
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was spotted packing her leftover chicken in a restaurant.
Before the lady wrapped her leftover chicken, she looked around to make sure nobody was watching her. She even laughed at a point.
The Nigerian lady said her current big girl status would not allow her to let go of leftovers in a restaurant. She picked up a serviette on the table and stylishly wrapped her chicken. She then placed it inside her bag as she walked out of the eatery.
