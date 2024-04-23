Global site navigation

"You're Just Embarrassing Yourself": Lady Packs Leftover Stew of Her N10K Rice into Water Bottle
People

"You're Just Embarrassing Yourself": Lady Packs Leftover Stew of Her N10K Rice into Water Bottle

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over the stunt she pulled in public with her meal
  • The lady paid N10k for a meal and used a water bottle to pack the leftover stew in her plate of rice
  • While some internet users found her action quite embarrassing, others passed funny remarks about it

A Nigerian lady caused a stir after she packed her leftover stew into a water bottle while in public.

@roy_h.a.n stated that she paid N10k for rice and could not come to terms with leaving the remaining stew on the plate

Nigerian lady packs leftover stew into water bottle after paying N10k for rice
She packed the leftover stew into a water bottle. Photo Credit: @roy_h.a.n
Source: TikTok

In a video she shared on TikTok, @roy_h.a.n carefully bent the plate over the bottle as she emptied its contents.

A lady in the background could be heard guiding her on how to pack the leftover stew smoothly.

Afterwards, @roy_h.a.n put the water bottle into her hand bag.

The lady's action did not sit well with some netizens.

In another incident, a little boy was spotted packing his food into a nylon during an event.

Watch the video below:

@roy_h.a.n's video sparked mixed reactions

Ifythefinegirl said:

"You’re just embarrassing yourself posting this lmao."

MRPRIME said:

"Awon omo iwo yi Sha let me not start calling names."

dicofx01metal said:

"Me I no understand oo make pesin explain for me ooo."

Viv's fashion22 said:

"U see dat our small handbag, fear am....nothing wey we no fit carry inside."

fk.shot.it said:

"Just ask for it to be packed, you paid for it."

Adeseye Adetola said:

"Who owns the background voice. She fit push person do anything."

Husseinat said:

"You should have requested for takeaway container."

OD RESIN VIBE said:

"There are some things we shouldn’t do."

Lady packs her leftover chicken in restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was spotted packing her leftover chicken in a restaurant.

Before the lady wrapped her leftover chicken, she looked around to make sure nobody was watching her. She even laughed at a point.

The Nigerian lady said her current big girl status would not allow her to let go of leftovers in a restaurant. She picked up a serviette on the table and stylishly wrapped her chicken. She then placed it inside her bag as she walked out of the eatery.

