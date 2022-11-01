A heartbreaking video shared on social media shows a little boy packing jollof rice inside a polythene bag

The little boy squatted at a corner of the event centre where he scooped the food into a polythene bag

Reacting to the video shared on TikTok, netizens got sympathetic over the situation and some offered to help

A little boy has gotten people emotional with his action at a recent event.

After receiving food during the occasion, the young boy sat in a corner and transferred it to a small bag.

Little boy packs food in nylon Photo Credit: @honoursmart/TikTok

He did this without looking around or caring what guests at the event might say about him.

Reacting to the viral video, netizens sympathised with him as they offered to help him with cash gifts.

Some others said they also passed through that phase while growing up and attending events.

Social media reactions

@_skai.xo stated:

"Him saving some for his family. Almighty God provide for those who are in need. Amen."

@spyrotested0 said:

"I also pass through this stage, but now food is not more my problems,, may God bless you and be Great in life."

@eselove240 reacted:

"I don't know why I'm crying. while watching this. It's so touching I can see some kids standing nd watching him I guess they're his siblings."

@fbusanem commented:

"Ok ok. ook am not sure it for home or what. what l knoe we dont waste food looks alot he cant finish it so he takes some bsure his mom is there."

@princefuazan added:

"Always pray for others to get something to eat even if it’s a cup of tea without sugar appreciate it and give thanks."

@death_ff20 said:

"I actually saw a child doing this at a party.....omo I was heart broken."

Watch video below:

