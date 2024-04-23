A Nigerian lady is shedding profuse tears on social media after discovering that she has been ditched by her boyfriend

The lady, Peculiar, said she had been in a serious relationship with the man for five years only to be dumped eventually

She said her boyfriend, whose name she did not mention, is getting married to another woman next week

Tears flowed endlessly from the eyes of a Nigerian lady who just found out that she had been dumped by her man.

The lady, Peculiar, took to social media to share her pain with her followers after she found out that her boyfriend won't marry her.

The lady said her boyfriend is getting married to another woman. Photo credit: TikTok/@peculiar908 and Getty Images/Chapin31.

Source: UGC

In fact, Peculiar said her boyfriend, who she did not mention, is set to wed another lady.

Nigerian lady dumped by her man of five years

This is coming after the man has dated Peculiar for five years in what she described as a serious relationship.

Pecualia wrote on TikTok:

"I found out today that my serious boyfriend is getting married next week. My five years relationship."

Her post resonated with many TikTok users, and the video has been met with mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man dumps his girlfriend

@mhizpurity799 said:

"May these tears turn to tears of joy for you."

@Brilliant Developers said:

"Every rejection is a redirection. Why are you crying for a man in this 2024? Go and invest in yourself & future you’ll meet someone more special that’ll treat you like a queen."

@CLAU said:

"Forget him. You deserve better. Clean up yourself."

@Tessy said:

"That’s why is good to check their phones."

@choice_morgan98 said:

"I just dey see different stories i go shake my head. Y’all should be grateful. Ssome of us were left with kids. He married someone else making me a single mom. But anyhow we go dey alright. Find peace."

Lady shares how her man changed her life

Meanwhile, the life of a Nigerian lady is no longer the same since she met her boyfriend, and she has told her teary story online.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady indicated that her life took a negative turn after she met the man.

Photos shared in the video showed how brightly she was shining before she met the man, and things took a negative turn.

Source: Legit.ng