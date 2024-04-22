A lady showed the extent she could go to look good as she rocked a blue and gold corset dress at an event

According to some netizens, the outfit looked awkward on her as it exposed her bulging stomach

The corset and straps across her shoulders made her look uncomfortable in the video shared online

A lady caused a buzz online after she shared her corset dress which she wore with her beautiful accessories.

Lady's corset dress causes uproar online. Image credit: @thatisaleekochick

The lady's blue and gold corset dress flowed to her ankles but failed to hide her protruding stomach. She combined her attire with a stylish hairstyle that she packed backwards.

Her gold earrings and bangles also looked lovely on her. Her makeup was beautiful and it looked classy on her.

However, her tight corset dress, which had a crisscross design, made her look like she was having difficulty breathing.

Some netizens wondered why her tailor made that kind of outfit for her, and they asked that she should be arrested.

Check out the video of the lady's corset dress below:

Reactions trail the lady's corset dress

Many social media users have reacted to the outfit of the lady. See some of the comments below:

@nikkyo660:

"She should arrest the tailor button."

@bumzydiva:

"Once she gets back home, she will go and cry, call her carpenter, and swear for her, because what is this? God abeg o."

@queenfatima_h:

"Sending her oxygen from Dallas, Texas. One love."

@bussyslifestyle_blog:

"Am I the only one who doesn't have a corset dress? Why put on something that'd make you uncomfortable? Plus tailor will now even murder it."

"Be checking the mirror at times, don’t mind your supporters o."

@chefnshopper:

"People around her are not nice. I can’t allow my friend or sibling to step out in this. Who took this video?"

@julybyoma:

"Please, don’t blame her friends or tailor. Some people have coconut heads. Even when you tell them this didn’t eat, they will tag you as a hater. Mama you ate to suffocation. Purrr."

@debbynicky:

"Wow....who advised her? Did they hide all the mirrors before she left her house. Gosh, they did her wrong."

"Tailors will stress you."

Woman wears tight corset dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman made a tight corset dress that looked uncomfortable, but she still went ahead to rock it to an event.

In a video, she sat with her bosom pushed up in a way that attracted the attention of all who saw it.

Netizens dropped funny comments; while some criticised her tailor, others asked how she was breathing.

