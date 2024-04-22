A Nigerian lady documented her emotional farewell to her homeland as she embarked on a new chapter in the UK

Her final days in Nigeria were filled with laughter and memories, shared with friends and family during cheerful gatherings and a celebratory night out

The culmination of her journey saw her packing her belongings, navigating the bustling airport, and finally, settling into her flight, ready for the adventures that awaited her in the United Kingdom

A Nigerian lady captured pivotal moments leading up to her departure from Nigeria to the UK, garnering immediate viral attention.

The clip shows her joyous farewell gatherings with loved ones and a night out with friends, marking her last days in Nigeria.

Subsequently, she completed her packing, proceeded to the airport, boarded the aircraft, and landed in the UK, as shown by @simply_dee.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Baby girl said:

“Japa videos..Ilphone videos all over my fyp...God is this a sign?”

Zaram wrote:

“I don watch more than 10 UK japa today This is reaya great sign!!”

Allioluwadamilola commented:

“Congratulations Fatimah.”

Zee Zamani commented:

“Please I want ask where you made you braids.”

Delight83838:

“Beevie hair in iyana ipaja Lagos.”

Imma_Stores:

“Congratulations dear. I'm sorry to ask buh pls is it through schooling?”

Amanda Mary:

“Congratulations, I keep seeing different ppl in f today I don't really know if that's the sign.”

Mhorheneeyhkhejee0:

“I'm gonna join you tmrw 7:00am.”

T.gold:

“I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn... congratulations.”

Amaka:

“Remember me lord. Congratulations to u dear.”

Ayomidedamilare2004:

“l've been coming acrossa lot of traveling videos, Jesus Christ I pray it will soon be my time.”

