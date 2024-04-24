A Nigerian lady shared a disheartening account of a WhatsApp message from a friend who had just faced the daunting UTME examination

A oung lady narrated the WhatsApp message she received from her friend who had recently finished her UTME examination.

She bemoaned the difficulty of the exam, expressing concern that a significant number of students might struggle to succeed this year.

The young lady shares her experience. Photo credit: @goodness5436

Source: TikTok

Furthermore, she voiced her frustration that much of the material she had studied appeared in the exam questions, indicating that her prospects of passing were slim, as shown by @goodness5436.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Stein said:

“I studied past questions but they set future questions.”

Stephanie16 wrote:

“Y did i find the exam very easy but y especially biology.”

User83939393:

“I shaa know they won't set question out of syllabus.”

Tolu:

“Fr, it's only biology and English that was simple.”

Official Valid:

“Abi she no sabi book.”

Ayokaade:

“My own is easy ooo all my questions are very simple v and I did physics chemistry biology and use of English I will come back to give testimonies.”

Abisola:

“Person just waste lesson money.”

Healingboy:

“The math tho.”

Bhaboyope:

“Omo my turn on Monday ino panick.”

Jennifer:

“Jamb no Dey fear me again am seating for it for the fourth time now and I have always passed my last jamb was 203.”

Emann:

“Y'all ain't talking about MATH THO math wan strangle me but na Go get power.”

Source: Legit.ng