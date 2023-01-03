Elon Musk's Starlink network recently approved has begun sale in Nigeria and it is not cheap

The new network will battle it out for data subscribers with MTN, GLO, and other telecommunication companies

The Starlink network is said to provide faster internet speeds, and will also have a wider reach

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to provide his experience using the newly launched Elon Musk, satellite internet service, Starlink.

Starlink recently announced the prices for its starter kits as preorder sales begin in Nigeria.

The development follows the company’s plans to roll out and expand its services to Nigeria this year.

Starlink to rival other telecommunication providers for subscribers Credit: @starlink

Source: Getty Images

According to the statement, interested customers can preorder the starter kits at the price of $600 (over N438,000 at the current parallel market exchange rate) for the hardware.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Starlink also said customers will pay $43 (N31,390) per month for subscriptions to its services, Cable reports.

Part of the statement reads:

“Order now to reserve your Starlink. Starlink expects to expand service in your area (Nigeria) in 2023. You will receive a notification once your Starlink is ready to ship,” the statement said.

“$43/month for service and $600 for hardware.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Elon Musk, SpaceX founder, announced around May 2022 that Starlink, the company’s satellite internet service, has been approved in Nigeria.

After the announcement, Musk took to his Twitter handle to disclose that Starlink would become active in Nigeria in August 2022, and he urged potential users to begin ordering the $99 starter kits.

Nigerian man shares experience using Starlink network

One of the few Nigerians who made a preorder after the announcement is Bello Gbadebo.

On Wednesday, 4 January 2023, he took to his twitter handle @Gbahdeyboh to share his first experience after taking delivery.

According to him, his first experience has been great and the network speed has been very impressive.

His words:

"Just got a chance to test my Starlink, I haven't tested extensively (I intend to do so this weekend) but I'm pretty impressed so far. Got about 20Mbps on the initial test and it went up to about 240Mbps afterward. The latency is pretty decent as well."

"I'm testing from Abeokuta, Ogun State where I've struggled greatly with sub par Internet. Even hubs here don't have the internet bit figured out yet, so it's really a big deal to me that I'm able to get above 200Mbps."

"I get this speed despite not putting the dish in a very elevated space and having over 30% obstruction which my Starlink considers really bad. Wondering if it'll get any better if placed on the roof."

How to buy Starlinks in Nigeria

According to Gbadebo, he visited the Starlink website and paid using a domiciled dollar card.

He revealed that he pre-ordered in October when it was available for shipping.

"The pre-order cost $100. Made the final order in December and it took a week and a few days to get here. Cost $500, making the total $600."

How does Starlink works

Starlink is a low-latency broadband internet system created to meet the needs of consumers in rural areas with low internet.

It delivers super-fast internet via satellites to rural areas, and it is theoretically capable of delivering 150Mbps internet speeds to any place on the planet.

It’s high-speed, low-latency service is made possible via the world’s largest constellation of highly advanced satellites operating in a low orbit around the Earth.

Starlink is renowned for its impressive internet speed of 104Mbps, a sharp contrast to the average cellular internet speed of 17.38Mbps. Furthermore, the use of the LEO satellites is likely to significantly reduce internet downtimes.

List of companies that left Nigeria, CEOs give reasons

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed the list of companies operating in Nigeria that have sold their assets to local investors and left the country.

The companies waved goodbye after years of playing a major role in employing thousands of Nigerians.

The company's CEOs have stated their reasons for leaving Nigeria, with one saying emphatically that he will not return

Source: Legit.ng