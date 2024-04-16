Many Nigerians have sought solutions in Starlink Satellite Internet Kits to solve the Internet issues

Data from the Konga platform showed that the demand for the product has been on the increase

The product's e-commerce website reportedly had a threefold increase in traffic in just a few hours

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Nigerians are now embracing Starlink Satellite Internet Kits, which use cutting-edge low-latency satellite technology to deliver high-speed internet services to consumers worldwide, as a solution to persistent fibre optic cable outages that impair internet connectivity.

The demand for the Starlink Satellite internet kits has been tremendous. Photo Credit: Elon Mush, Tech Point

Source: UGC

The demand for the Starlink Satellite internet kits has been tremendous, according to e-commerce portal Konga, which has included the kits in its offerings.

The company offers instant warranties on all Starlink kits purchased from Konga and is the only authorised Shop-In-Shop e-commerce partner for Starlink in Nigeria, The Nation reported.

Nigerians take advantage of price slash

The company said since it announced the 50 per cent price slash last week, shoppers needing reliable, fast, low-latency internet services have trooped to konga.com to grab their share of the unbeatable deal for the Space X-engineered satellite kit.

Until March this year, the internet kits had been selling for N800,000 due to the devaluation of the Naira, and now go for N440,000 with the local currency regaining its strength.

The Nation reported that people who bought Starlink on Konga are starting to receive same-day delivery shipping for their orders in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Rivers State as the clock is ticking down and the restricted stock runs out.

Three times increase in traffic

The product's e-commerce website had a threefold increase in traffic in just four hours due to clients taking advantage of the attractive prices and easy ordering method offered by the genuine Starlink store in Nigeria on Konga.

Although insider reports suggest that there is limited stock available for a brief period at this amount, Konga has not disclosed the number of units of the product it will release to the market at the current discounted pricing.

Konga consistently offers agreements that make sense, according to Emmanuel Ekwedike, Head of Business for the company's commercial division.

Konga stated in February that Starlink kits would be available on its platform with an initial N378,000 price tag. The announcement was well received.

The anticipation is still high as the month goes on since customers may enjoy premium experiences by buying authentic kits and other products with worldwide warranties at its retail locations and online through the e-commerce portal.

Nigeria's largest customer-focused omnichannel online mall is Konga.com. Its goal is to become Africa's main driver of trade and commerce. It began operations in July 2012.

Another African country stops Elon Musk's Starlink

Legit.ng reported that the director-general at the Posts and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe had asked Starlink to disconnect all its kits allegedly operating illegally in the country.

The country warned Starlink and its resellers in September last year that they must obtain the requisite licenses to operate legally.

The country's telecom regulator proposed two options to Starlink: it can either apply directly for a license or partner with a registered public network to offer its services.

Source: Legit.ng