International Afrobeats star Burna Boy was recently in London attending the British Fashion Council Award ceremony

Something Burna Boy did while on stage when he wanted to give out one of the awards has got people talking

The singer, while on stage, found it challenging to read from the teleprompter and had to call Stormzy to help him out

A video of Afrobeats Superstar Burna Boy struggling to read from a teleprompter during the British Fashion Council Award ceremony goes viral.

The viral clip has stirred online reactions from netizens suggesting that Burna Boy might be struggling with poor vision.

Reactions trail Burna Boy's recent stunt of being unable to read off a teleprompter during an award show in the UK trends. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@britishfashioncouncil

Burna Boy was one of the guests at the British Fashion Council's Award ceremony and was given the honour of handing the awardees their gongs.

However, when the Afro-fusion star went on stage, he struggled to read from the teleprompter and had to call British rapper Stormzy to help him.

This isn't the first time Burna Boy would call on Stormzy for help.

Catching cruise or bad sight?

The viral video has stirred conversations online, many querying Burna Boy's vision. Many noted that the singer might be struggling with short-sightedness.

While many others have hailed the Afro-fusion star for his innovation in reading out the awardees and making the ceremony more fun.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trailed Burna Boy's teleprompter goof

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Burna Boy's teleprompter stunt:

@officialsinurai:

"He made the award presentation more interesting."

@omaakatugba:

"I love Burna boy. Unashamedly honest. That’s how we all should be."

@prince_walz147:

"It’s cruise he made it fun. You think he can’t read or write lol dey play."

@voksbabe:

"Obviously he is short sighted. He should just go and get a medicated glasses if not it can get worse."

@houstonmarron:

"And he thinks it’s funny. An opportunity to show intelligence through eloquence and you do this."

@justice_iredia:

"That was an intentional act."

@naijagrillqueen:

"Needing help doesn't have a look but asking for it always looks beautiful."

@the_corporate_creative_:

"That's embarrassing why does he always play dumb? Sure he's an educated guy."

Source: Legit.ng