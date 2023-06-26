A secondary school leaver has gone viral on social media over her use of English which left netizens in stitches

In a bid to appreciate God for the successful completion of her WAEC exam, the girl put up a post on Facebook

She not only got the acronym for the examination body wrong but made serious capitalisation, tense and punctuation blunders

A secondary school girl's Facebook post has turned her into an instant internet celebrity.

Cecilia Bright Ejoha, out of excitement, penned an appreciation to God on Facebook for the completion of her WAEC exam.

She was appreciating God for her WAEC exam. Photo Credit: Cecilia Bright Ejoha

She shared a photo taken with a colleague in which they both wore school uniforms. However, the blunders in her post left netizens in stitches.

Her poor usage of English could not be overlooked by internet users.

Her post reads:

"I all thanks to God almighty for today, for making wace we thank God that we are done and dusted."

Perhaps, noticing that she was dragged, the lady effected a change that went thus:

"All thanks to God almighty for today, for making this exams a successful one, thank God that we are done and dusted from o, level may his name be praise forever."

Cecilia Bright Ejoha's post left netizens in stitches

Dusu Helen said:

"So all of u making jest of her are perfect right?

"Her mistake could be from typing. Sometimes u re typing something n the keyboard gives u a different thing if not careful, Such may have happened to her, and even if not. U don't have to bully her for her to realize she's made a mistake.

"Haba nau... Am sure many of u bullying her were not better than her while in that stage. Because u've managed to learn small English u re now using it to make jest of others. It's very wrong to make someone feel less of himself. Una wey Sabi (without mistake I dey hail) nobody should attack me Abeg.

"Nonetheless, Congratulations dear, soar high and bask in God's favor. Success is urs."

Nantong Jennifer Kyamson said:

"So this ur English na true.

"I say make I come confirm.

"But Cecelia no be so English master teach us oh .

"Latest celebrity in town."

Agene Oloture SheriffPat said:

"This girl is now a celebrity….. I came to confirm. Omo you pass through school but school no pass through you ooooo."

Humble A. Folarin said:

"You're now a celebrity with your blunder bcus I saw it somewhere and I decided to confirm it.

"You're done and dusted indeed. I go monitor your waec, if you get E8 for English language apart from F9 I will personally take them to court!"

Engr Lyf Ezikity said:

"Congregation to you dear I think god for the success succeed successful.

"I saw this post somewhere outside Nigeria I say make I do research via the name."

Source: Legit.ng