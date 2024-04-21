A Nigerian lady with beard has sent social media into a frenzy with her message to her haters online

The female lecturer vowed she would rock her beard forever and won't shave it under any circumstance

The academic's video earned her the admiration of a section of netizens, while some people still trolled her

Nwode Angela Uchechi, a female lecturer at Ebonyi State University, has gone viral due to her beard.

In a viral video on TikTok, the Nigerian academic had a message for her online haters.

Nwode Angela Uchechi said she won't shave her beard. Photo Credit: @nwode_angela

Source: TikTok

Angela vowed never to shave her beard off, adding that she would rock it forever.

She captioned her video:

"You see this beards am rocking it till forever so keep the hate comments coming. I don't give a fu.ck."

In another video, Angela described herself as the 'Agba baller of beard gang.'

Another woman with chest hair and beard said she faced stigmatization over them.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Nwode Angela Uchechi's video

nolly said:

"Chai u motivate me, I will leave mine and rock it.

"After all no be we create ourself."

Ibe said:

"How human questions God's creation is very 'appalling' ... some are created in a unique way..."

Enuguboy said:

"Be strong you are my brotherhood I de ur back."

Vesterwhite said:

"My sister dont mind them pls be a strong man."

Prince Steph said:

"Abeg naa brotherhood you be abii naa sisterhood bcos i don confuse oooooo."

Debbie beauty said:

"Am 21 and my own is coming out I don’t know what to do."

billionnairacatel said:

"Do not mind them cos the can't make one hair out of ur beards nne. keep rocking it dear is God's gift."

Ray said:

"My sister dont mind them be strong na man you be."

Man dumps wife over her beard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had dumped his wife after she suddenly grew beards.

Kaur was shattered after her husband, who she thought was the love of her life, walked out on her because of hirsutism ( excessive hair growth in women).

According to the Mayo Clinic, hirsutism is a condition in women that results in excessive growth of dark or coarse hair in a male-like pattern on the face, chest and back. With hirsutism, extra hair growth often arises from excess male hormones (androgens), primarily testosterone.

Source: Legit.ng