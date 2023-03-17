Mandeep Kaur got married in 2012 and believed she had found someone to go through life with, for better or worse

Kaur's husband jumped ship the minute she suddenly started growing facial hair, making her resemble men

The 33-year-old was devastated after her marriage ended, she felt life as she knew it was over, and there was nothing to look forward to

Mandeep Kaur's husband dumped her a few years into their marriage after she started growing facial hair out of the blues.

Mandeep Kaur before and after she started keeping her beard.Photo: news.

Kaur was shattered after her husband, who she thought was the love of her life, walked out on her because of hirsutism ( excessive hair growth in women).

What is hirsutism?

According to the Mayo Clinic, hirsutism is a condition in women that results in excessive growth of dark or coarse hair in a male-like pattern face, chest and back.

With hirsutism, extra hair growth often arises from excess male hormones (androgens), primarily testosterone.

News reported that Kaur felt rejected, but eventually, she decided to seek help. The 33-year-old started attending a Gurdwara – a place of worship among Sikhs.

Full acceptance

Gradually, Kaur started accepting herself, and she let her beard grow. She rocks a turban and doesn't shave her grown beard and moustache.

She rides a motorbike around her village and farms with her brothers. Sometimes people mistake her for a man, but her speech betrays her.

She said it took her a while to accept herself, but she was eventually there, so she was no longer ashamed of her beard.

