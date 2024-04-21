A Nigerian woman has shared a video showing her husband's behaviour after he wore her pant to a wedding

The man struggled to walk comfortably in the feminine underwear and this left his wife in stitches

A video of the man walking uncomfortably in his wife's pant has sent social media users into a frenzy

A Nigerian man wore his wife's pant to a wedding and immediately regretted his action.

"Now he will rest," his wife reacted on TikTok as she shared a clip of her husband walking uncomfortably after wearing her pant.

The man decided to wear his wife's pant to a wedding. Photo Credit: @princesselly23

Source: TikTok

@princesselly23's video started with a scene of the man displaying his accessories, attire and pant, which he would wear for the wedding.

The next scene showed him struggling to walk properly due to his wife's pant. The woman laughed as she walked behind her husband.

The man's action amused Internet users.

In another related incident, a man stepped out in his wife's crop top.

Watch the video below:

@princesselly23's video stirred hilarious reactions

CHIKAMSO said:

"No be you day tell am, baby put urself in my shoe he don finally put am na."

omoayo said:

"Na so he go dey put hand for yansh for the party?"

TeddyGrace said:

"Na nw he go c wetin we dey pass tru wit pants."

Ibe Miracle said:

"So, why are you telling me now.

"I'm happy for you oh.

"This single life shaa, e pain me today.

"I no even get who wan pull am, not to talk of person wey go wear am."

Eziagbo said:

"Honestly, marriage is very very sweet with the right person. This is true definition of iam with you always."

user4385327486014 said:

"You sef allow this man boxers rest.

"All he wanted was a revenge."

Solexbrown said:

"When you are dressing think about what if u faint or even die , no let hospital attendants begin laugh when they suppose Dey serous Dey mourn."

Man wears wife's crop top and trousers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had caused a stir for wearing his wife's clothes.

The excited man, identified as Brown Berg, took to the Facebook group Rant HQ Extension to share photos in which he mimicked feminine poses on his cushion chair.

In all the photos, he wore a hat and looked calm, like a lady whose needs had been tended to. Brown challenged married male folks to also post pictures of themselves in their wives' clothes and hilariously warned people not to body shame him as he is not 70 years of age.

Source: Legit.ng