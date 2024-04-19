A Nigerian couple has left netizens gushing over their transformation as they celebrate their three years wedding anniversary

The happy husband shared a throwback of himself and his wife before they got married and how they grew over the years

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok noted that the couple won the trending ‘Esther was black and broke’ challenge

A Nigerian couple has gone viral after participating in the trending ‘Esther was black and broke’ challenge.

The couple's transformation over the years left netizens in awe and they didn't hesitate to shower the couple with accolades.

Nigerians couple posts their transformation Photo credit: @naturscents/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Transformation of couple in few years trends

The husband identified as @natur.scents on TikTok shared the video to celebrate his three-year wedding anniversary with the love of his life.

The video showcased their remarks transformation and how they have glowed up over time.

The proud husband added a photo which showed them before they got married followed by their wedding pictures.

Furthermore, he added a recent picture of himself, his beautiful wife, and their handsome twin boys.

He captioned the video:

“3 years anniversary with my best friend.”

Reactions trail transformation of couple

The comments section on TikTok was filled with the reactions of those who insisted that they won the challenge.

@bobo it said:

“Ooh I don finally see y me and my ex relationship no last, so na this posing sef be the secret (una no quick talk na.”

@phaeexahabdul reacted:

“Na boyfriend wei go carry for the first picture I dy find.”

@beckyliams reacted:

“Challenge closed.”

@deb bie said:

“Omo this one na establishment.”

@pinky f said:

“Challenge close u won it.”

@1st lady reacted:

“This is the most beautiful one I have seen.”

@user61000157969261 said:

“You be wan broke me that guy ei legs them? you guys look cute and beautiful children.”

Aviellawhite said:

“The first style Naa standing on business.”

@kamau 021 said:

“Imaa save this for my wedding you go be my best couple now, winners of the challenge.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng