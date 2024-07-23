A video of a Nigerian woman in the diaspora shedding tears has elicited mixed reactions on social media

The woman had left Nigeria for Canada but seems to be having an undisclosed challenge in the North American country

Some internet users sent her words of upliftment and encouragement, while others in Canada sought to meet up with her

A Nigerian woman in Canada moved many as she broke down in tears over an undisclosed problem.

In an 11-second video, the lady, @bellaajuwa, the woman did not utter a word but only cried while facing the camera.

The Nigerian lady lamented being tired. Photo Credit: @bellaajuwa

Source: TikTok

Wording on her TikTok video conveyed her lamentation. @bellaajuwa cried out to God, saying she was tired.

"Lord your daughter is tired," she wrote.

At the time of this report, her video has garnered over 19k views and hundreds of comments.

Watch the video below:

People send her encouraging words

Abdulrasheed said:

"Hello sis no matter what you are going true be focused and pray because he is alway ready to answer your request. the Lord is your strength."

Keh_nhet said:

"Even in games you meet challenge and know you are progressing, it’s not easy here but it’d definitely get better, I’m in a better place than I was 7 months ago."

Trojanly said:

"A secret to you whenever you’re tired ,tell God please help me never say you’re tired the devil brings that to manifestation,but when you confess Gods help things work out..shalom."

iyiolakolawolebob said:

"Person Dey Canada no still con Dey okay 😳😳 Wahala."

Yomi🇳🇬 said:

"It’s your turn cry it out babe girl. You will be fine. I don cry my own finish 😂 the Lord is your strength head up dear."

OLUWATAYO JOY UKONI said:

"Where are you in Canada 🇨🇦 let visit you because depression it real."

BIG TEDDY 🇳🇬 ♥️ 🇨🇦 said:

"Hey babe these are just times of trials don't get tired you will sing a victory song soon so relax God is with you always darling it wil end in praise and you will tell the story and smile."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada cried out about her inability to get a job.

