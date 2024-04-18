A video of a very tall Nigerian man has gone viral, sparking lots of hilarious reactions from internet users

The young man who is 7ft2 tall was seen in the viral video dancing energetically while flaunting his height

Netizens who watched the video took to the comments section to drop remarks about his height and physique

An intriguing video of a young Nigerian man who is 7ft2 tall has stunned many viewers on the TikTok app

The young man began making waves on the app after posting the clip that greatly revealed his height.

Nigerian man flaunts his great height Photo credit: @rupeekolawole/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man causes frenzy with his height

The young man identified on TikTok as @rupeekolawole was sighted in the clip dancing energetically while filming himself.

He danced to an Afrobeat song playing in the background and his dance steps synced with the rhythm of the song.

Amid doubts about his nationality, he reiterated that he was a Nigerian although some people still failed to believe him.

He captioned the video:

“I told yall that I am from Nigeria.”

Reactions trail video of tall man dancing

Funny netizens on TikTok opined that the young man was too tall and looked like he would break while dancing.

Ernést Múlúx said:

“Bro dancing for his life.”

Awesome V reacted:

“U just make me remember one tree laidat (Igi agunmaniye).”

Arinze Michael said:

“I thought he was falling.”

@classybrown said:

“Bro dancing in capital letters.”

Alex reacted:

“You don't need to chase any of your dreams, you walk to them.”

Janemccall said:

“Give him one of the indomitable name which one fit am.”

@aderubysapphy3 reacted:

“This height is something else.”

@iceonmineq reacted:

'No matter how the palm tree grows it can never be taller than an iroko tree, I don’t know how it relates o but na Wetin come my head now."

@Vini Godson added:

"Nothing wey you wan tell me Bro must be in a long distance relationship."

@oyi said:

“Even him hand long pass my leg.”

JONATHAN4234 said:

“He's taller than the comment section.”

Watch the video below:

Tall girl flaunts her shape and height

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful tall lady went viral on TikTok after flaunting her height.

Tamara's height and slender physique which were glaring in a video made netizens admire her greatly.

Source: Legit.ng