A Nigerian woman shared a touching TikTok video of her reunion with her son after they spent eight years apart

She captured their first encounter at the airport filled with overwhelming joy and excitement, highlighting the emotional moment they embraced

She commented on her son's disheveled appearance, yet her heart swelled with gratitude for their reunion

A Nigerian woman recounted her emotional reunion with her son after an eight-year separation, capturing the heartfelt moment on TikTok.

The footage revealed their joyous encounter at the airport, brimming with elation. Embracing tightly, the mother and son shared a poignant hug.

Both mother and son are happy to meet each other. Photo credit: @braidswesteraustrlia

Despite noting that her son’s appearance was not at its prime, she expressed profound gratitude for their long-awaited togetherness, as shown by @braidswesteraustrlia.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

S_star said:

“I will follow you up to get more updates on his stature now his with u.”

Happistarr wrote:

“Aww congratulations Martha so happy for you!”

Ayenteke3 commented:

“No one will ever understand the pain of leaving your child behind unless you've been through it.”

Lilo:

“Crying with strangers has become my hobby.”

Laura:

“Am crying too caUse I understand her tears,especially when u know that u have been sending enough money for his upkeeps, look at how he's looking.”

User8383838:

“Show you the Beautiful World where is his bagg.”

Perth braids:

“I didn't allow him to bring one as I didn't want them to know he is coming here straight just told them he was going for short trip due to the red flag I saw on how he looks everytime I see his pico.”

ESTHER:

“I repeat no one can take care of your kids like their real motheree.l am crying right now.”

Edda 254:

“I believe my time will come. I need my two sons here with me God. I can't stop crying.”

La mukongolese:

“l'm crying right now I left my son l've tried to apply but they refused to give him a visa may God locate me 11years non see him not easy.”

