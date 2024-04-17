A Nigerian lady was over the moon after confirming the state NYSC gave her for the compulsory one-year national service

In a trending video, the Prospective Corps Member (PCM) celebrated in an infectious manner with a loved one

Other PCMS like her celebrated with her as people shared the states National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted them to

Ahead of the commencement of the 2024 orientation exercise for Batch A, Stream Two, the NYSC has begun giving call-up letters to Prospective Corps Members (PCMs).

One lucky PCM took to social media to celebrate getting her choice state for the one-year national service.

Lagos state was her preferred location and she got it. The image on the right is for illustration purpose and unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Kola Sulaimon, TikTok/@i_am_abokedeboluwatife

In a TikTok video, the female PCM jubilated with a loved one upon confirming she was posted to Lagos state.

Explaining the significance of how lucky she is, she revealed the transportation cost to the NYSC camp from her place is just N300.

Her video stirred mixed reactions.

People react to the lady's celebratory video

Li.ma said:

"This’s me last year November, only spend N300 to get to camp got my desired state."

Mhiz Pearl said:

"When you get there I don’t think you have this kinda happiness."

flawless said:

"My sister was posted to Cross River State; flight and bus alone is already 150k."

thelovers said:

"Pls...firstly...my portal do say...your are in stream 2. and status was mobilised. but now that call up letter is out.. nothing is there."

THRIFT VENDOR IN ANAMBRA/ASABA said:

"If you’re going to Ondo, Osun and ogun from Anambra abeg indicate make my friends go with una oo."

lovett said:

"Nysc you see the way my pcm mate are happy and you put me to batch B (June)."

sheila jasper said:

"My portal no even Dey gree for my logins."

Bettaclothing_ said:

"I paid fr Delta but seeing Ebonyi."

liz said:

"My own no even show call up letter or whether dem move me to batch B."

Lady laments after paying for NYSC posting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after paying N75k for her NYSC posting.

Painfully, she and her friend found out after their call-up letters were released that they were posted to Bauchi and Imo state respectively.

The TikToker, identified as @shalomaibe___, stated that the unexpected change in their deployment location left them feeling disappointed and disheartened.

