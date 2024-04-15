A Nigerian man in the diaspora has shared a moment he had at a recent show held by Prophet Odumeje in London

The controversial clergyman made headlines over his show in London, where people had to buy tickets to attend

Mixed reactions have trailed the video he shared online as people made funny remarks about the Nigerian cleric

A video from Odumeje's show in London has left internet users in stitches.

Obinna Aligwekwe, a Nigerian man based in the UK, attended Odumeje's show and recorded the clergyman as he spoke.

He funnily explained that Odumeje claimed to destroy the US dollar. Photo Credit: Obinna Aligwekwe

"Odumeje tells us how he destroyed the dollar," Obinna captioned the clip which he shared on Facebook.

In the clip, attendees funnily hailed Odumeje as he bragged about how he helped the naira to appreciate against the US dollar.

Obinna also hailed Odumeje while he enjoyed his time at the event.

People hail Prophet Odumeje

Udendu Chukwudi said:

"They should bring back our odumeje to Onitsha, just that he travel to London and boom there was a boat mishap, claiming many souls."

Ivan Chuks said:

"Na this update I dey search for since o . The lion himself. The man who single handedly cures our BP."

Eluan Kuruye said:

"This man will get himself in trouble o."

Ogechukwu Nwobe said:

"Once you understand that Nigerians enjoy “cruise”, you go cash out!

"And I mean cash out from everything that impacts their existence."

Tochukwu Onyejekwulum said:

"Me I will raise my hands and explain to him why he didn't destroy any dollar."

Chris Ugwualor said:

"Thank you my “Spilitual dilector” for bringing down the dollar.

"The Rion himself."

Chigo Uwaoma said:

"This dude has created a niche for himself- religious comedy.

"This dude is smart. He may not be sound but he is smart and/or people around him are smart."

