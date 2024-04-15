Prophet Odumeje's performance in London swiftly became a sensation on the internet, drawing significant attention with his dynamic presence

During the event, he energetically mimed to his latest musical release, "Powers," captivating the audience with his rendition

The crowd was so moved by his act that many were compelled to approach the stage, expressing their appreciation by generously spraying dollar bills

Man sprays dollars on Odumeje as he performs. Photo credit: @pithub

Source: TikTok

As he sang and entertained the spectators, individuals flocked to the platform to shower him with dollars, as shared by @pithub.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cp_Cipendo said:

"Odumeje use music as side hustle.”

Blue lvy wrote:

“Na only me think say Odumeje Dey go London go win souls???”

Onyi hairs commented:

“I love odumeje pass my husband.”

Princessivy:

“Na flavour clothes odumeje wear.”

Basilcrespo01:

“Odumeje is now confusing his fans. is he a prophet or a comedian? his UK trip is it for comedy concept or crusade?”

Prince83:

“God call odumeje flavour call am back e gud like this?”

Matilda Eneh:

“So Odumeje is an entertainer after all.”

Sugargirl244:

“Odumeje will be like I don't want to hear story oh I know how much them spray me.”

Harryezea:

“So now Odumueje is now wearing Flavour cloth.”

Olumidejonez:

“He totally forgot his mission.”

Child-dikachi:

“Show me a pastor who has a side hustle =odumeje.”

Empireh:

“Odumeje why are yoU wearing flavour's clothes?”

Ronstan Florian:

“It was full of fun yesterday in light house camberwell. I was live.”

