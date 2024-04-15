More videos from prophet Odumeje's crusade in London, UK, have emerged online as a clip showed him praying for an Oyinbo woman

In the trending video, the Oyinbo man was seen kneeling for the Nigerian prophet as he laid hands on her head in prayer

Another video showed the same Oyinbo woman dancing as Odumeje performed his new song Powers

Nigerian Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski or Liquid Metal, has been trending over videos from his crusade in the UK.

One of the videos showed the controversial prophet praying for an Oyinbo woman, who appears to be his fan.

Odumeje lays his hands on Oyinbo's head in prayer. Credit: @officialindaboskibahosee

Source: Instagram

Recall that Odumeje arrived in London, the UK, for his crusade, which went down on Saturday, April 13.

In a clip, the woman knelt before the prophet, who laid his hands on her hands as he quoted bible verses while showering her with prayers.

Watch the video of Odumeje praying for an Oyinbo woman in the UK below

In another clip, Odumeje was spotted vibing to his new song, Powers, with a feature from Flavour as the Oyinbo woman danced behind him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Odumeje performs song with Oyinbo

See some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

GoDwIthUs_24:

"You sure say em never release some power in the woman."

NoExHardware:

"This song go trend aswear...If you no dey Naija, you dey miss aswear.. naija na cruise."

EkeneIbeme86003:

"Odumeje no go kill person with laugh hahahaha."

CheezyCharles:

"Flavour don kuku turn man war to man of melodies. Nice song though."

VitalMatthew1:

"He gave Oyibo 1 dose of Dabus kabash."

bomuks:"

This man na serious entertainer. Nothing else."

CelebrityMelvin:

"Oyibo sef, they know say them dey gba?"

Odumeje to release powers over Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Odumeje talked about helping Nigeria and finding a lasting solution to the country's problems.

Odumeje shared the different types of powers he would unleash to help Nigeria escape its current predicament.

Cyril Odumeje shared with Flavour the different types of powers he intends to unleash to help Nigeria get out of the current predicament it is bedevilled with.

Source: Legit.ng