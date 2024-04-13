A Nigerian lady was recorded as she carefully opened an envelope and was unexpectedly greeted by four approved visas

The clip revealed her initial astonishment, which quickly turned into elation as she realized that the visas were for her and her three children

Overcome with a sense of gratitude, the woman’s joy was palpable, marking a significant milestone for her family’s future

The mother was excited about the family's visa approval. Photo credit: @ayoireola

Source: TikTok

The realisation that the visas were sanctioned for herself and her three children overwhelmed her with joy and thankfulness, as shared by @ayoireola.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Iambeckyunik said:

“I will keep congratulating people until it reach my tune. Congratulations.”

Chibest wrote:

“Dey try keep secret in time like this abeg.”

Evertosyn responded:

“We are in Canada already dear.”

Peter chinonye:

“I tap from your blessing congratulations.”

Adaghejudith:

“Omo sis l am so happy 4 u, I was literally smiling so large watching this, may your congratulations not come to an enc.”

La'bellaz Shoes Stores:

“God is planning this for me and my family in Jesus name.”

Queensbrittneyali:

“I connected myself to this grâce in Jesus name.”

Bisola5533:

“Congratulations to your family.”

Mikkyp:

“Congratulation ma God we keep your children in all way ijn.”

Oma2cutee:

“God bless you for giving this kids the best life.”

Lizzy's Hair Palace:

“Myself and family is next to give testimonies.”

Joycee:

“Congratulations the lord is good.”

Obaa_antwiwaa:

“I tap into your blessing for me and my kids in Jesus name.”

Tee Pure:

“Congratulations I tap from this blessing me and my son in thy mighty name of Jesus.”

Source: Legit.ng