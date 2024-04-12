A young Nigerian girl achieved the remarkable feat of being accepted into all four of the world’s most prestigious universities, a testament to her dedication and the intensive preparation she underwent at her local school

A Nigerian girl, Emmanuella Ilok, narrated her unique journey of securing places at all four of the world’s most esteemed universities.

Speaking out for the first time, she revealed that her acceptance into seven top-tier global institutions was the result of intensive training and meticulous preparation at her local school.

She detailed her application process to these international universities, driven by her fervent interest in computer science, and expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards her parents and educators for their unwavering encouragement and support, as shared by @gsl_official.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Abieyuwail said:

“Don't let my mum see this heiii.”

Oyin wrote:

“Beauty and brains. God abeg.”

Me8383 commented:

“My dad has sent this to me twice.”

Bb 9:

“I looked at myself in the mirror and sighed.”

Benny:

“Congratulations but make my mama no just see this video abeg.”

Leinyuy:

“She is that girl o.”

JleoH:

“She's so eloquent and well spoken.”

Omotadee:

“Sigh my age mates.”

Sheistiny:

“Her braids didn't stop her oh.”

E838383:

“The laugh at the end is too realI (role model forever.)”

Yourfavoriteilorintiktoker:

“Omo if my brother had this kind of sister, he'd spend alI his money on her education.”

Mercury on Mars:

“Congrats, Ella. God Bless you in your future endeavors!!”

Kehlaniswifey:

“Such a huge deal! Congratulations love.”

Mar8483:

“If my parents were on tt id be finished.”

ELizzy:

“And she's so pretty too.”

Olatide:

“Her laughter at the end.”

