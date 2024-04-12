A Nigerian lady celebrated with her mother on TikTok after her application for a Canadian visa became successful

The lady told people that she used her SSCE certificate while applying for the visa as she was still in school

A few people in her comment section were keen on knowing how long she waited before she got the visa

A Nigerian lady rejoiced with her mother after her passport came from the embassy with a stamped visa.

Her mother was dramatic with her joy as the lady opened the package DHL delivered to her house.

The lady rejoiced with her mother after her visa was approved. Photo source: @beyascake

Moving to Canada as a student

The lady waved the passport to her TikTok follower after she opened the page showing the passport stamp.

Before she left for Canada, she organised a small picnic for her friends to bid them farewell.

Many Nigerians in her comment section hope to have the same visa blessing as hers. In another video, she prepared for the trip by changing her naira to dollars and getting many provisions.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

rhodaobadina said:

"I tap into your blessings oo,the lord wey do am for you, go do am for me too. Amen."

Chris King8290 said:

"Poverty no good. Mama happy daughter will be leaving her which chances of seeing her again is 50 50 .I wish you fast success to be able come back and see her."

Leenom said:

"Welcome to Canada. Bring a lot of money to spend for about 2 months."

Ifunaya Igwe said:

"Awwn.. This made me tear up... I'm soo happy for you baby.. I didn't get to see you before you left."

Yooku asked:

"How long did it take you to receive it after submission?"

Kami said:

"Congratulations I tap into your blessing, i am next this year in Jesus name. Amen."

Nino brillar collection asked:

"Pls how did you do it while still in school?….congratulations dear."

She replied:

"I applied for a diploma program…so it required just SSCE transcript."

adjoa_lipcy1 said:

"I can never tell my mum I’m traveling ooo until I reach the place that woman loves me very well ooo but see she will tell everyone that u want to travel."

