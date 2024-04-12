A Nigerian man solemnly committed to his bride before her family, vowing weekly shopping trips and a promise of six vacations each year

The video, which swiftly went viral, showcased his earnest declaration to provide her with a life of leisure and travel

Further, he assured that she would be supported with a generous monthly stipend of N4,000, 000, cementing his dedication to her well-being and happiness

A Nigerian man vowed to his bride before her parents, a moment that swiftly captured the online spotlight.

The clip revealed his pledge to indulge her with weekly shopping sprees and ensure six annual holidays.

The groom promised to care for the bride. Photo credit: @akinsanmiakinlabi

Source: TikTok

Man promises bride allowance

Upon enquiry regarding financial support, he affirmed the bride would be granted a monthly allowance of N4,000,000, as shown on @akinsanmiakinlabi.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nana bbby said:

“The groom is very funny o.”

Ekundayo Abisola wrote:

“This groom should be acting, so funny.”

User579991558536 commented:

“My uncle na introvert ooh, he practice all these for 8months before the traditional wedding. His a very gentle man wey luv jesus wit full package.”

Nkem Frannie Duru also commented:

“When your man's friends are backing him up like this you should begin to suspect him.”

Queen Mother:

“My son must spoil his wife.”

Shawty tomi:

“Tear rubber.”

Temmy Alawode:

“I believe him.”

Dancing D12:

“I'm proud of you ijebu ode stand up.”

Olaitan69:

“May heaven bless them always marry a friend.”

Arisekola oyindamola:

“Make we see the wife abeg.”

Olwabunmiabioye:

“Well trained, he's making me to smile.”

Eniafe Feyisikemi:

“See me smiling like mumu.”

itz_ursugargal:

“I love this energyO.”

Maame Abankwah:

“The groom be too much.”

