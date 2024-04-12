A Nigerian lady who moved to Canada said she kept the whole thing a secret from some of her family and close friends

She noted that some of them blocked her when they heard that she had relocated to Canada without informing them

She posted a video showing when she was relocating, and the video went viral and got various comments

Mixed reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who moved to Canada without informing her friends.

Not only that she did not inform her close friends, she revealed that many of her family members were not aware she was moving abroad.

Source: TikTok

The lady, @onomeeee said when some of her family and friends heard that she had relocated to Canada, they blocked her.

She shared a video showing her followers when she was aboard an aeroplane which was flying her to Canada.

While some people supported her decision to keep her movement a secret, others said she should have at least told her family members.

She captioned the video:

"Me on my way to Canada to start a new life after keeping my visa a secret from including friends and family. I even chop blocking from a ‘friend’ on top of this visa matter."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady moves to Canada secretly

@Ayo Tunz said:

"I wonder what friendship means to yall."

@R said:

"Lmfao- friends don’t need to know everything please."

@Black American asked

"Lemme ask a question. Can you tell your boyfriend or girlfriend that your relocating to another country?"

@Seun Oladeji said:

"I wonder why you people are keeping bad friends. I told all my friends from the beginning to the end, and that didn't stop me from getting my own visa."

@Harry.E said:

"Don't share your testimony before the appointment time...ppl are wicked in this world."

Source: Legit.ng