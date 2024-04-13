A Nigerian lady reflected on her experiences working as a teaching assistant in the UK, where she faced the unpredictability of agency work

She expressed a distinct preference for being directly employed by the educational institution, which would offer more stable and consistent work arrangements

The instability of her schedule led to the cancellation of her planned classes, resulting in her having to return home

The lady in UK shares her experience. Photo credit: @zainabejiro

Source: TikTok

Ultimately, her scheduled classes were annulled, compelling her to return home for sustenance and leisure, as shown by @zainabejiro.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Temmie tee301 said:

“Do they offer sponsorship? I desperately need a Switch.”

ZOE responded:

”I work with agency they don't offer sponsorship but people say if u apply directly to some schools that they offer sponsorship but I didn't know how true.”

Labisi wrote:

“What part of uk are you? there are long term bookings here.”

ZOE commented:

“Coventry but now school is going on vacation soonest; I hope to get a permanent job soon.”

Akinpeluracheal8:

“Never happened to me sha..Love this job.”

ZOE responded:

“This was actually the 1st but I don't like the agency job as sometimes I only work just 2days but sometimes 3day or 4days.”

TheDanielz

“Team Agency.”

ZOE responded:

“Am team permanent job abeg. This month agency have show me shege.”

Precious Awurumibe:

“So sorry my sister,this is coming from somebody that has seen shege in the hands of agency.”

Helenadahsule:

“I Understand your pain. It happened to me but stubbornly went to the school and the I worked oo!”

Josephine AkogunBBL:

“Aww this is sad oo. Permanent jobs are the best.”

Sommie:

“How did you get the work from an agency.”

Lady abroad shares her experience

Source: Legit.ng