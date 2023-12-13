TikTok users were amazed by a video of a brilliant young woman who graduated from Al-Hikma University with a first-class honours degree in Agriculture

A video of a brilliant young woman. Ibrahim Nafisat Abdulmumim, who graduated from Al-Hikma University with a first-class honours degree in Agriculture went viral on TikTok, earning admiration and praise from many users.

She achieved an impressive CGPA of 4.90, one of the highest in her faculty, showing her dedication and excellence in her studies.

Lady graduates with first class. Photo credit: @alhikmauiversity/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video captured her joy and excitement as she celebrated her remarkable result in what appeared to be a convocation hall with people who were equally proud of their achievements.

The video inspired many viewers to pursue their dreams and goals with passion and perseverance.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

VTemitope reacted:

“Congratulations dear.”

Jendra Eugene:

“Congratulations dearest.”

Fateemah Zahrah:

“Congratulations o great agriculturist.”

Adamusman222:

“Congratulations!”

Okikiola:

“Beautiful with brain.”

Salaudeen Nafisatu Abiola:

“Congratulations my namcy.”

Nasha:

“Congratulations my sister in Iman.”

Akoke:

“Congratulations to my sister in Islam.”

Prince:

“Congratulations dear.”

Ibrahim Zainab:

“More wins ma'am.”

AbdulyusufAyi:

“Congratulation sister.”

Source: Legit.ng