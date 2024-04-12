A Nigerian lady persevered through the challenge of sitting for JAMB’s UTME five times, facing the disappointment of not gaining university admission despite scoring no less than 245

During this trying period, she confronted a significant low in her confidence, yet her determination did not waver

Her relentless effort was rewarded when she was finally accepted into a university, where she dedicated herself to her studies and graduated with a commendable upper second-class honours degree

A Nigerian lady narrated her experience of taking JAMB’s UTME on five separate occasions, revealing that her minimum score was 245, yet she failed to secure university admission each time.

She described this period as a pivotal point in her life, a time when her self-assurance had plummeted, but she remained steadfast.

Ultimately, her perseverance paid off when she gained entry into a university and diligently applied herself to her studies, culminating in her graduation with an upper second-class honours degree as shared by @wearnclutch.

User8994847 said:

“I claim my score 350.”

Andreofdelta:

“Congrats sis does part-time serve?”

WearNclutch:

“The program I did was daily part time during my ND which is also like a full time program, it is completely different from the Weekend PT program..my HND level was full time program.”

Afunsho baby:

“Did u use jamb to gain admission for the daily part time.”

Boitsov life:

“Pls ma l did part-time ND and full time HND. Can I go for service?”

Bamzy001:

“Take your flower Damsel... Your courage and commitment is everything, You have similar story with me but to the glory of God, I have ND, BSc and Msc now.”

M Deep:

“Congratulations mummy, this is the beginning of God's goodness, congratulations still plenty t00. I tap from ur grace.”

Dorcas Oyindamola:

“Congratulations darling Foluke.. Thank God for grace, more brighter opportunities lJSN.”.

Fareedah:

“Does part time serve?”

Adeyosola:

“Congratulations pray I end it well too.”

JAMB update on printing of examination slip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) issued a critical update to candidates of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), informing them that the option to print examination slips was currently unavailable.

This announcement was made in a concise statement disseminated through its social media handle, @JAMBHQ, which was previously recognised as Twitter, on Wednesday, April 10.

Candidates were advised to stay tuned for further instructions regarding the printing process.

There is also a story about JAMB on Thursday, April 11, announcing that the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) notification slip is ready for printing.

