A Nigerian lady, formerly employed as a programmer, narrated her experiences working within Nigeria’s tech industry.

She revealed that her parents favoured more traditional professions, such as engineering, over programming—a field they found perplexing.

The lady shares her experience. Photo credit: @celebrity_web_developers

Source: TikTok

Coding lady from Nigeria

Additionally, as shared by @celebrity_web_developers, she humorously noted that individuals unfamiliar with programming frequently assumed she possessed the skills to fix phones and laptops as well.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Charlotte J.Smith said:

“I'm a cyber security expert everyone think imma yahoo boy.”

Göds Pëāçë Jeffery wrote:

“I'm a Nigerian programmer, my neighbors think I do Yahoo.”

Millimeter commented:

“What's your stack.”

CodeLite Web also commented:

“Laravel and and Python(Django framework) for back end development, html css JavaScript and angular for front end.”

NeW DaWn:

“Do you have Logitech keyboard? and pls where can I geta good wireless rgb keyboard like.”

Nelsonjoshua:

“What degree can I get to become a programmer.”

Wittykings:

“Teach me how to program.”

Emerie:

“I am a Nigeria programmer, of course, when I stay indoors, my neighbors think am a yahoo boy.”

Henrycode718:

“Lol what are u saying? A programmer is also an engineer or don't ya know.. Yap we also engineer.”

CodeLite:

“Sorry am not pls.. I cannot repair phones and laptops sorry.”

BESTBOSs:

“Pls l'm ready to learn how much do charge.”

