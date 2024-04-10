The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said printing of the 2024 UTME Examination Slip is not available at the moment

The examination board urged UTME candidates to disregard the information on social media asking them to "reprint"

JAMB told candidates to stay tuned for details with the promise that the service would be available soon

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has sent an important message to 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates regarding the printing of Examination Slips.

The examination body said printing of Examination Slips is not available at the moment.

JAMB said printing of the Examination Slip is not available at the moment Photo credit: JAMB Nigeria

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a short statement shared via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ, on Wednesday, April 10.

JAMB urged 2024 UTME candidates to disregard malicious 'reprinting' information flying about on social media.

The board assured candidates and parents that the printing of examination slips would soon be available.

“This is to inform all 2024 UTME candidates that Examination Slip printing is not available at the moment. You're therefore urged to disregard malicious 'reprinting' information flying about on social media. However, the service will be available soon. Stay tuned for details.”

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB on Thursday, March 28, said the examination slip printing would be communicated to the candidates in due course. The entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions stated this while responding to a tweet.

Without this slip, candidates may face difficulties gaining entry into the examination hall.

Every year, JAMB conducts the UTME in Nigeria. A student's score will determine whether he or she will be admitted to higher education (university, polytechnics, college of education, and others)

