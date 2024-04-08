A Nigerian man disclosed how he sponsored his wife in school and expressed his happiness

He shared photos on Facebook, showcasing his wife, who has passed out of the National Youth Service Corps

Goddy Martins said he was the one who even took his wife to school for enrolment while they were dating

A Nigerian man has married his girlfriend after he successfully trained her in school.

The man made a post on Facebook telling people how he took his girlfriend to school when they were dating.

The man shared his wife's photos on the day she passed out of NYSC. Photo credit: Gacebook/Goddy Martinz.

Source: Facebook

Goddy Martins said he accompanied the young lady to the higher institution and indicated that he footed the bills.

He shared photos of his wife, Endurance Martins, on Facebook and congratulated her on passing out of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The man said it is not always the case that men would train a woman, and they end up not getting married.

Goddy wrote:

"As a man, if they succeed in telling you that it is not your job to sponsor your Babe to school. They have scammed you. Meet my bae. Endurance Goddy Martinz I took her for enrollment while dating, & today, I am married to an ex-corper. Congratulations my forever love. Yours is already a favor market!"

The Facebook post resonated with many of his followers as the photos went viral and got many engagements.

Reactions as man trains his girlfriend in school

Gift Dennis said:

"Directly telling the whole world that you schooled her….. instead of her daddy. Few of us are proud of you."

"Chukwuemeka Agu said:

"If no be say you get money she for no come back. She don check guys wey come her way you come rate pass them... you're just lucky bro."

Prince Isaac said:

"You are lucky......it might not work for others."

Nigerian student breaks record in Russia Medical University

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who went to Russia to study medicine graduated as the valedictorian in her set.

The student, Somadila Igboanugo, studied medicine at the Rostov State Medical University in Russia, and she did excellently well.

Somadina graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0, an achievement that made her a record holder in the school.

Source: Legit.ng