A Nigerian lady has shared how her relationship of seven years crashed after her lover migrated to the United Kingdom

She released the heartbreaking messages her estranged boyfriend sent her on WhatsApp, confessing his actions

She lamented that she got the shocking news on the day her father was buried and two days to her birthday

A businesswoman, @rayorpreorder, has cried out online after her seven-year-old relationship crashed.

Her relationship crashed following messages her boyfriend sent to her on WhatsApp after moving to the UK.

She said they dated for seven years. Photo Credit: @rayorpreorder

Source: TikTok

Via her TikTok handle, @rayorpreorder shared some of the messages.

From what she shared, her boyfriend informed her he now has a child in the UK and blamed his situation on his quest for citizenship.

A heartbroken @rayorpreorder revealed she got the shocking news on the day her father was buried.

She said it was like the world was about to end.

In another sad report, a lady had dumped her husband a month after he took her abroad.

Watch the video below:

@rayorpreorder's story stirred reactions

Oyingidi said:

"If my man can’t take me along Abeg make he forget about us …let’s both of us go and hustle there ,don’t come and pick me later let’s go together dakun."

Maryam said:

"Sis I will advise you to calm down in his words it’s show that he is still with you. He said he did it for citizenship so calm down nd look for someone else don’t rely on him alone."

mhiztvicky said:

"I’m feeling bad right now cos I did same tin to dis guy just two months after I travelled I had to breakup with him."

Vivi said:

"Omo I don’t know why good girls are always at the loosing end,I’ve just been crying for days and it’s hard to move on, but I know definitely I would be fine and someone better would come."

prevail said:

"My own no travel sef ..na for 9ja here he born the pikin ... I'm happy for him sha at least he knows how much they sell pampas now."

barbie said:

"My sister’s boyfriend also did the same thing when he traveled out, in this case they were married and have a kid together. Immediately he got to UK, he changed his number we didn’t hear from him."

